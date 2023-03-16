Robert M. Averick Acquires 2,250 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 2,250 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amtech Systems Price Performance
ASYS opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.57. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems Company Profile
Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.
Further Reading
