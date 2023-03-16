Robert M. Averick Acquires 2,250 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 2,250 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ASYS opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.57. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

ASYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

