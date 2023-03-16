RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target Raised to $3.15

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $2.60 to $3.15 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RLX Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RLX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. 3,305,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720,207. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RLX Technology by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $13,368,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in RLX Technology by 5,218.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,838,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,884 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $9,747,000. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

