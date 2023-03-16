RK Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. Fastenal makes up about 3.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.