RK Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,116 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 4.8% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.