Rise Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:PRU traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.16. 722,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.