Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.69) to GBX 6,200 ($75.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.42. 1,192,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $83.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

