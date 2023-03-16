Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Equities researchers at Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 523 ($6.37) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

RMV has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.59) to GBX 660 ($8.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.43) to GBX 600 ($7.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.76) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 578.57 ($7.05).

RMV traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 542.60 ($6.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 679.60 ($8.28). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 568.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 547.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,466.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

