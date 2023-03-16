Reviewing S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Equity Bancshares pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity Bancshares and S&T Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 S&T Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.02%. Given Equity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Equity Bancshares is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

59.7% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares 25.73% 14.55% 1.22% S&T Bancorp 33.96% 11.53% 1.48%

Risk and Volatility

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Bancshares and S&T Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $224.21 million 1.84 $57.69 million $3.52 7.34 S&T Bancorp $399.01 million 3.21 $135.52 million $3.47 9.47

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Equity Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions through its registered investment advisor. The company was founded on March 17, 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

