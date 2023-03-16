Reviewing 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) and Its Rivals

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 5E Advanced Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|5E Advanced Materials
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|5E Advanced Materials Competitors
|205
|940
|1272
|12
|2.45
5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 283.66%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 36.60%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|5E Advanced Materials
|N/A
|-96.48%
|-67.82%
|5E Advanced Materials Competitors
|-99.25%
|-22.78%
|-9.48%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|5E Advanced Materials
|N/A
|-$66.71 million
|-5.07
|5E Advanced Materials Competitors
|$2.55 billion
|$441.05 million
|-11.85
5E Advanced Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
5E Advanced Materials peers beat 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About 5E Advanced Materials
5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
