Reviewing 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) and Its Rivals

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 5E Advanced Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials Competitors 205 940 1272 12 2.45

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 283.66%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 36.60%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82% 5E Advanced Materials Competitors -99.25% -22.78% -9.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A -$66.71 million -5.07 5E Advanced Materials Competitors $2.55 billion $441.05 million -11.85

5E Advanced Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

5E Advanced Materials peers beat 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

