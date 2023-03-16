Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $679,437.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,729.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,014 shares of company stock worth $4,421,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.