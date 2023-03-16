Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,878. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,806. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after buying an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after buying an additional 658,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also

