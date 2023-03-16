Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.