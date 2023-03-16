ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.75

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.20. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 79,182 shares changing hands.

ReShape Lifesciences Trading Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReShape Lifesciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of ReShape Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc is a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes the Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System, ReShape Marketplace, Obalon Balloon System, ReShape Vest, and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

