Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Republic First Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

