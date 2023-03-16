Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Republic First Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ FRBK opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.96.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.
