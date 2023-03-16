Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 1.82. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.45 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,084 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after buying an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,510,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 3,604,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 215,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

