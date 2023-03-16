ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.05

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.12). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 114,998 shares trading hands.

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 30,000 shares of ReNeuron Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,656.31). In other ReNeuron Group news, insider Barbara Staehelin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,656.31). Also, insider Iain G. Ross bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,187.69). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 177,668 shares of company stock worth $1,776,680. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

