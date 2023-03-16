Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,140 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 28,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

