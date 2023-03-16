Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $158.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $133.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,177. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after acquiring an additional 116,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

