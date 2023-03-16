Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

RWT opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,790,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 670,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.