Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Redburn Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.48.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in NIKE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.