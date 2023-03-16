Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 856 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after buying an additional 324,492 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $53,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 242,086 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 4.1 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $211.51 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

