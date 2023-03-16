Red Spruce Capital LLC Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of TAP opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

