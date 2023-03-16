Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE LIN opened at $330.93 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.16 and its 200 day moving average is $314.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.