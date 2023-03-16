Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 2,726 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,899,000 after buying an additional 2,469,783 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,358,000. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,279,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,187 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

