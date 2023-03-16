Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 115 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 66.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $242.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $598.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.