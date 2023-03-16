Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.70

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 2928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Recruit Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

