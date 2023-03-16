Radio Caca Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $62.55 million and $4.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.01282876 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00011102 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.68 or 0.01589702 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00023321 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.