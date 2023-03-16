QuarkChain Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $57.84 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

