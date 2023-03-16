QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Pacific Wealth Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 2,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

