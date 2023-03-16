Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $290.04 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00011183 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $290.04 million and approximately $48.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,662.64 or 0.06703973 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063264 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00023694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,576,517 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

