Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in AON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AON by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Price Performance

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

NYSE:AON traded up $11.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.16. 535,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.