Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,292. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $649.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

