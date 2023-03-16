Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $99.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,624,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,916. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

