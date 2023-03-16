Pundi X (New) Hits Market Capitalization of $117.14 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001857 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $117.14 million and $7.99 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.47721666 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $10,276,920.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

