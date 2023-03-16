Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 95,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
