Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 95,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,644,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,216. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

