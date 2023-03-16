PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Trading Down 2.9%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 2,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 25,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Cuts Dividend

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.0008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th.

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

