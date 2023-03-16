ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Trading 5.6% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.41. 116,542,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 190,431,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index tracking 100 of the largest non-financial firms listed on NASDAQ. TQQQ was launched on Feb 9, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

