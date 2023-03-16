Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $300,398.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,550,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,830,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,661. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.