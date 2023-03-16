Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $300,398.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,550,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,830,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,661. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
