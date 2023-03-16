Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,663,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,903,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $750,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $357.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

