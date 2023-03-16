Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) CFO Matthew Alan Switzer Purchases 10,000 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $894,044.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $248.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,628,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 118,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 781,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

