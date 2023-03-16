Premia (PREMIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.87 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003352 BTC on popular exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $196,320.41 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Premia has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00407420 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.03 or 0.27538913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

