Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Potbelly stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $222.68 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.34. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,709,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Potbelly by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 127,579 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

