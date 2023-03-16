Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Potbelly Price Performance
Potbelly stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $222.68 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.34. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.89.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
