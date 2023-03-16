Pollux Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $29.24 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $29.24 million and $4.37 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00406635 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,855.65 or 0.27485831 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.58570671 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

