Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.98

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 4828742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Barclays started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

