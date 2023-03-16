Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.98

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 4828742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Barclays started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
