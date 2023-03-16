Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the quarter. Polaris accounts for 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Polaris worth $113,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Polaris Stock Down 3.3 %

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

PII stock opened at $107.42 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Stories

