Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Trading Down 10.9%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.40 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30). 1,532,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,026,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).

Polarean Imaging Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.98 million, a P/E ratio of -328.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

