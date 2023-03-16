Pocket Network (POKT) One Day Volume Tops $3.32 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $59.97 million and $3.32 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

