Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.5% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 109.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 252.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,348 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,574,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,139,777. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.