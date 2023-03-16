Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 390 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,849. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

