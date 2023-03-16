Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Zomedica worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zomedica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zomedica by 68.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Zomedica by 113.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 578,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 307,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zomedica by 240.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 394,058 shares in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZOM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 4,257,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,182,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.98. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

Zomedica ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Zomedica in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

